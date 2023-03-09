Nobel laureate and former Texas Southern University faculty member Toni Morrison was recently “forever immortalized” on a stamp honoring her prolific career as an uncompromising, “For the culture” writer, editor, scholar and mentor.

The new stamp was unveiled Tuesday morning in a tribute at Princeton University, where she taught for almost two decades.

A “who’s who” list of guest speakers shared words of celebration via Zoom, including President Barack Obama, forever First Lady Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey.

Houstonians and Defender readers from across the country shared their thoughts on the stamp tribute honoring Morrison, author of such must-read classics as “The Bluest Eye,” “Song of Solomon” and “Beloved,” just to name a few.

“It’s beautiful that Princeton and whoever makes these decisions about who gets placed on stamps chose to honor Toni Morrison is such a manner. But, we, as Black people, should not be holding our breath, waiting on others to honor our own.” (Frederika Jamison)

“I’m absolutely loving this. Morrison is my fav author of all time… since my grandma introduced me to her way back in the early 2000s–you know, the olden days. Imma go buy up ALL THE STAMPS, and I don’t even send snail mail! (ShaVoncia Quentin)

“One of my all-time favorite hip-hop lyrics comes from Public Enemy when Chuck D says ‘Cause I’m Black and I’m proud. I’m ready and hyped ‘cause I’m amped. Most of my heroes don’t appear on no stamp. Sample a look back you look and find nuthin’ but rednecks for 400 years if you check.’ Well, now we have another one of our heroes on a stamp.” (DJ Big Black Afrika)

“OMG. It’s so nice to see someone who was not here for the white nationalist bullsh*t get honored while the country is going through new levels of more white nationalist bullsh*t. Damn. Wait a minute. Maybe it’s not so nice. Maybe this is just one of those ploys to calm us down… No. I’m going to enjoy this little win irregardless, and lift a wine glass in honor of my girl Toni.” (Cynthia Bowen-Charles)

“Like the stamp. I’d like it more if Black people created what Morrison wrote about in ‘The Bluest Eye,’ that ‘SEVEN DAYS’ group. If you don’t know, you better ask somebody.” (Flinton Douglas)