A Black family traveling with a newborn baby plan to take legal action against American Airlines for the hostile treatment directed at the couple by two American Airlines flight attendant that led to the family being kicked off their Charlotte, NC to Philadelphia, PA flight.

A video that has since gone viral shows Allan Ali and his partner Kamia Hoilett being confronted by the white flight attendants, whose names are believed to be “Brad” and “Karen,” and asked to leave the flight before departure after the negative interaction.

During an interview with The Shade Room, Ali said the incident escalated when he and his infant-holding partner stood to let a man who was sitting in their row into his seat. Ali added that the man aggressively spoke to them, saying, “Y’all have to get up.”

According to Ali, the couple tried to exit the row to let the man in, but “Karen” the flight attendant was blocking their path. He said Hoilett asked her for space, but the airline employee responded, “Is this going to be a problem?”

The situation then escalated when the same flight attendant told Hoilett to sit down and buckle her seatbelt in what the couple describe as “a passive-aggressive tone.”

The female flight attendant in question was then reported to have “stormed off” after Hoilett told her she didn’t like the manner in which she was being spoken to. “Karen” then is said to have made a b-line to the plane’s captain. The captain was reported to have instructed the flight attendants to remove the family from the flight.

Hoilett is heard repeatedly saying, “I didn’t do anything” in the now-viral video posted to Instagram. Ali can then be heard recapping the incident, saying that they were being asked to leave the flight with their child.

The couple left the 1 p.m. flight and were finally able to depart Charlotte at 8:20 p.m.

American Airlines told the Grio that the company is investigating the incident and has reached out to Ali as well as the other involved passengers and employees.

“Our values demand that all customers are treated fairly and with respect, and we find the video posted by the family concerning,” the company said in an emailed statement. “This matter has our full attention and we will take appropriate action as necessary.”

Ali and Hoilett feel that despite being put on another flight, they were treated unfairly. Ali told The Shade Room that he has spoken to an attorney and plans to file an official complaint.

-theGrio