*DefenderRewind is a look back at previously posted stories that had people talking.

Dorothy Height’s tireless efforts as a civil rights icon will be recognized as a part of the U.S. Postal Service’s 2017 collection of “Forever” stamps.

Known as one of the most influential leaders of the civil rights movement, Height’s vigorous work fighting for racial and gender equality dates back to the 1930s, when she participated in anti-lynching campaigns. Height also helped Dr. Martin Luther King organize his famed March on Washington in 1963.

Height later went on to help launch the National Women’s Political Caucus with Gloria Steinem, Betty Friedan and Shirley Chisholm, in addition serving as the chairwoman of the National Council of Negro Women.

“Although she rarely gained the recognition granted her male contemporaries, she became one of the most influential civil rights leaders of the 20th century,” the Postal Service wrote on its site.

Heights commemorative stamp also marks the 40th stamp in the Black Heritage series, making her the 15th black woman to be named in the collection ― joining a prestigious list of women trailblazers including Harriet Tubman, Madame C. J. Walker, Zora Neale Hurston, and Marian Anderson to name a few.

The 2017 collection will also honor influential subjects including deaf studies pioneer, Robert Panara, and prolific writer Henry David Thoreau.

“2017 will be an exciting year for the Postal Service’s stamp program,” said Mary-Anne Penner, U.S. Postal Service Director, Stamp Services. “This amazing collection of stamps features beautiful art, distinguished Americans and historic events.”

Customers can purchase the 2017 collection of “Forever” stamps beginning in January.