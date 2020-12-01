Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies celebrates its 50th Anniversary

The Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, America’s Black Think Tank, is hosting its 50th Anniversary celebration entitled The Eddie Williams Future of Black Communities Leadership Summit on December 7-9, 2020.

The online event will convene Black thought leaders, academics, elected officials and other stakeholders to help frame the economic policy agenda for Black America for the next four years in the wake of COVID-19.

This three-day virtual celebration will also serve as an opportunity to commemorate five decades of the Joint Center’s progress while gearing up for the work that is ahead.

A partial list of participants includes House Majority Whip James Clyburn, Congressional Black Caucus Chair Karen Bass, Color of Change President Rashad Robinson, Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynthia Marshall, Uber Chief Legal Officer Tony West, NPR’s Michel Martin, CNN Political Commentator Bakari Sellers and more. To register go to Eventbrite.com and search “The Eddie Williams Future of Black Communities Leadership Summit.”