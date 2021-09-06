Students and alumni of Morehouse and Spelman colleges are grappling with the fact that there will be limited homecoming celebrations on campus this year.

The disappointment comes after administrators of the Atlanta schools canceled traditional in-person activities as COVID-19 numbers rise, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Friday.

Morehouse’s festivities were scheduled for Oct. 10-17. The school has no plans to reschedule them, though their homecoming football game against Fort Valley State University will go on as scheduled at limited capacity on Oct. 16.

Spelman students were anticipating their events happening from Oct. 14-17. Now, all alumnae events will be held virtually during those dates. As far as in-person student events, Spelman President Mary Schmidt Campbell said in a statement things are still being figured out.

This is the second consecutive year homecoming events have been canceled as a result of the pandemic, per 11Alive.

Students at the colleges have had to adjust since returning to campus, despite the majority being vaccinated. Some classes remain virtual, while others are in-person.

About 500 students at Clark Atlanta University have also reported that their dorms, which many were under construction, were not readily available upon their return. Those affected were displaced to nearby hotels on a voucher from the university, while others were put in temporary apartments off-campus for several days.

Clark Atlanta University’s president, George T. French Jr., wrote a letter apologizing for the situation, promising to rectify it by providing a 50% refund this semester to the impacted students, per the AJC.

“It is indefensible. As the ‘Buck stops’ with me, I prefer to acknowledge this dereliction and ask your forgiveness rather than making excuses,” French wrote. He became president in 2019.

-TheGrio