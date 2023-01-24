New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who is defending herself after reports indicated that she’s having an affair with a police officer, described the accusations against her as sexist. Cantrell expressed her statement in a text message to Nola.com.

“By the time I complete my tenure as mayor I would have slept with half of the City of New Orleans based on false accusations that come my way sometimes daily,” Cantrell told Nola. “This is only one of them.”

The mayor continued to express her frustration, saying “If I were a MAN you would NOT be texting me about this bull***t.”

The accusations against Cantrell surfaced after news outlets reported on the divorce petition recently filed by the wife of New Orleans Police Officer Jeffrey Vappie.

The petition alleges that the mayor began an “ongoing sexual relationship” with Vappie in May 2021. According to the document, Vappie admitted to his wife that he was having an affair with the mayor, who is referred to as “Mrs. L.C” in the paper.