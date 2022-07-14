On Social: What has folks talking online?

On Facebook

Simone gets honored

U.S. President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles, Olympic gold medal gymnast and mental health advocate, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House July 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Biden awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor to 17 recipients. The award honors individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden recently presented the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people, including gymnast Simone Biles. Biles, a former foster child whose 32 Olympic and World Championship medals make her the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history.

“I don’t know how you’re going to find room,” for another medal, Biden joked. The 25-year-old is an advocate for athletes’ mental health, foster care children and sexual assault victims. She’s also the youngest person to ever receive the medal.

With a long list of accolades, you’d think people would know she’s a full frown woman. But on a recent flight, she posted on social media how a flight attendant mistook her for a child.

#FreeBrittney: WNBA star pleads guilty

WNBA star and Houston native Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug charges in a Russian courtroom during the second day of her trial. Russia has a 99% conviction rate in criminal cases. Many wonder if the plea came because it’s required for talks of a prisoner swap, which Brittney is hoping to receive.

Griner’s coach is speaking out about her incarceration in Russia. Phoenix Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard said that Griner isn’t home due to racism, sexism and homophobia.

What people are saying…

“Don’t take drugs into places that don’t allow them…Simple.” – Trainwithrhettkind

“If it was LeBron, he’d be home. It’s a statement about the value of women. It’s a statement about the value of a Black person. It’s a statement about the value of a gay person. All of those things. We know it, and so that’s what hurts a little more.” – Vanessa Nygaard

It’s getting hot out here!

Houston is setting records when it comes to sweltering heat. June was the hottest on record and July is already on pace to beat that, with several days already reaching 105 degrees. ERCOT is even asking Texans to preserve electricity because people trying to beat the heat will send the state’s power grid into overdrive. This is dangerous heat and best to stay indoors until early morning or later in the evening if you have the chance.

Rump Shaker: Rhode Island senator creates controversy twerking for votes

Rhode Island State Sen. Tiara Mack dropped jaws when she uploaded a video of her shaking her tailfeather on TikTok. On July 4th, she shared a video of herself twerking while doing a headstand on the beach. At the end of the video, she said “Vote Senator Mack!” with a smile.

The video has garnered both praise and pushback for Mack, a Democrat. But the 28-year-old is unfazed. To the haters on TikTok, she questioned if they were really mad because she’s an Ivy League grad who is a senator with a bangin’ body. She also pointed out that her twerking shouldn’t be the topic of conversation. If you’re going to bring her name up, mention her achievements. Mack graduated from Brown University in 2016 with a B.A. degree in public health. She’s also Rhode Island’s first Black LGBTQ+ senator.

“The consistency and the dedication in which the media decides to target Black queer women, myself, in ways that are unproductive to the narrative…it’s lazy, it’s tacky, and quite frankly, I’m over it.” – Tiara Mack

Opinions from the Black community were mixed.

Veronica Aikins Reid

“I think she’s going to get away with this because of where she is. This is definitely not going to work in a southern state like [Georgia]. It’s also getting people talking about her because I have never heard of her until tonight. So maybe that’s why she did it.”

Felicia Marie

“Honestly, I don’t have a problem with her having fun. However, I personally wouldn’t had posted it. We live in world where folks feel like everything needs to go on social media.”

Cynthia Wheeler

“I’m curious, why is twerking “keeping it real?” What ever happened to just speaking your truth. She can twerk all day. I’m just a firm believer in separating what I will do publicly with what I do privately. Everybody don’t need to know everything.”

Danielle Payne-Alexander

“When you’re in a position such as hers…you have to be mindful of the things you post on social media. She’s clearly enjoying life and there isn’t anything wrong with that. Certain things just shouldn’t be posted. Especially not on the official district Tik Tok channel…unprofessional. And the fact that she’s a sistah…they’re about to drag her through the mud.”

Moses Miller

“If we elected a president that was grabbing women and their body parts and being verbally disrespectful when they paid for sexual encounters…I see no harm in her little shake-off.”

Antoinette Holsey

“Very unprofessional. Nothing wrong with having fun when you’re off work, but not everything is for social media – especially your job’s social media.”

Jason Frost

“I’m cool with it. And no, not for the reasons you might think. With all these politicians passing stupid laws, protecting the ‘boys in blue.’ giving themselves pay raises…this is nothing. Absolutely nothing.”

LaDawna Miller

“It’s all fine and good until it appears on the opposition’s campaign advertisement…I just think like that…I just have this thing about anything that I have to explain to my mother, my child, my church or any other place where I would require or would like respect! I just think about my decisions or my next moves, no pun intended.”

Ericka James

“We have always had to be better. This was so not necessary and pointless.”

Courtney Warfield Lcsw

“This will be on a television ad for her opponent come voting season.”

Tyshawn Bonk

“Again we as Black people don’t take politics serious in no way and just brush this off as her having fun. White peoples’ politicians are not out here doing this and neither are Asian peoples’ politicians nor Hispanics. [We are] the only group of people who accept this kind of tomfoolery from our own; while other groups are getting tangible benefits we receive this.”

Grambling volleyball drama

Chelsey Lucas

If you’ve been following the hot mess situation at Grambling, there’s been a plot twist! We thought the cray-cray peaked in April when new women’s volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas cut the entire team. Lucas was fired recently, five months after being hired. Lucas told a sports radio station that she was “set up” and fired without cause – kinda like her players. #Karma

“Me getting the job, I will say there were some happy people that was celebrating and congratulating me, but we also had some others that had a plan to make sure that one, I didn’t get the job, or make sure that I get fired.” – Chelsey Lucas in an interview on YouTube with 247Sports.

What others are saying…

Don Mudford

“What goes around, comes around!”

DeMarko DeMond

“Of course it was a plot to have you removed…You cut the whole team. You thought that was going to go over well. Can’t have a coach if there’s no team.”

Tonya M. Coleman

“No sympathy here, she had a record of 52 wins and 128 losses. I seriously wonder who she scr..ed to even get that position in the first place with that kind of record.”

Sherry Rowe Hussey

“Good. I’m glad they gave her no notice and no reason. It’s what she did to the team. She needs to find a new profession, one that does not include teamwork because she is not a team player.”

Que Moss Douglas

“I’m praying for her. I don’t know her intentions so I can’t speak on this. I will say this though. This Is a great example of ‘one minute you’re up, and the next you’re down.’ I pray that this is a lesson for her and others.”

