The George Floyd Impact: Politics, Policies and Policing

George Floyd’s murder May 25, 2020 at the hands of Minneapolis police, has had a profound impact around the world. Politics, policies and policing are being shaped and changed in search of social justice.

While funeral arrangements were being planned, the six year old daughter of George Floyd Gianna Floyd was prophetic when she stated, “Daddy changed the world.” The Defender looks at the changes that have resulted after his death.

Politics/Policies

George Floyd Act: Unveiled by the Texas Legislative Black Caucus in August 2020, the George Floyd Act, is a sweeping police reform proposal that would ban chokeholds across the state and require law enforcement officers to intervene or render aid if another officer is using excessive force while on the job. The bill would allow civil lawsuits to address qualified immunity, which shields government officials from litigation. Another provision would end arrests for fine-only offenses like theft under $100.

President Donald Trump signed an Executive Order on Police Reform, which 1) called for higher professional standards, 2) training on de-escalation techniques and use of force, though it provided no consequences for non-compliant police departments, 3) established co-respondent services — a system in which officers would pair with social workers when responding to nonviolent calls and 4) it was said to set up a national database to track police misconduct. No such database has been set up. Moreover, the order does not address the link between racism and police brutality, a crucial element of national police reform efforts and demands.

Policing