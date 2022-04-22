The Links Foundation, Incorporated, the philanthropic arm of The Links, Incorporated awarded its sixth $1 million Legacy Grant to the Obama Presidential Center, which is set to open in Chicago in 2025. With a focus on driving economic growth and development, bolstering tourism, and developing the next generation of leaders, the Obama Presidential Center’s vision and mission fully aligns with the goals and objectives of the Legacy Grant program.

“This is such a proud moment in our history,” said Kimberly Jeffries Leonard, Ph.D., national president of The Links Foundation, Incorporated and The Links, Incorporated. “And we are honored to take part in cementing this historic milestone that celebrates our nation’s first African American president and first lady on the South Side of Chicago, the place they call home.”

Nestled in historic Jackson Park, the Obama Presidential Center will feature a world-class museum, forum, and a branch of the Chicago Public Library. The Obama Presidential Center will serve as a place to welcome visitors to honor history while inspiring young people to write chapters of their own. At the heart of the 20-acre Obama Presidential Center will be a public plaza named in honor of John Lewis. The late congressman lauded The Links, Incorporated in 2019 as a distinguished organization of outstanding community service and influence. “The Links is committed to supporting organizations like the Obama Presidential Center that also celebrates change agents like the late civil rights icon John Lewis who fought for rights and privileges we enjoy today,” remarked Rosalind Hudnell, national director of philanthropy for The Links Foundation, Incorporated and The Links, Incorporated. The Links join a distinguished group of donors who have made significant pledges toward the completion of this historic center.

“We appreciate The Links Foundation’s support of the Obama Presidential Center which will inspire, empower, and connect the next generation of leaders here in Chicago and around the world,” said Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett. “Support from organizations like The Links Foundation is crucial to helping us bring the Obama Presidential Center to life and invest in the community that means so much to president and Mrs. Obama.”