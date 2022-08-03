White Supremacist puts Jan 6 Black women witnesses on death list

A white supremacist’s death list targeted the mother/daughter duo who testified during the Jan. 6 Insurrection/Coup hearings. Thomas Caldwell, a former FBI employee and reported leader of the white domestic terrorist group called the Oath Keepers named Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss on the reported death list.

Both Freeman and Moss were Georgia election workers during the 2020 election. Both were singled out and vilified by former reality TV host Donald Trump and the far-right, white supremacist news organization, Fox News, that promoted Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 Presidential Election was stolen.

Freeman and Moss were falsely accused of tampering with votes, and were harassed by countless Trump supporters, and threatened with violence and prison if they did not “confess” to knowing about election irregularities. Freeman and her daughter Moss testified that the false claims by Trump and Fox News led to the aforementioned harassment and countless threats against their lives.

Caldwell and his Oath Keepers are one of the key forces behind the violent insurrection attempt on the U.S. Capitol building that saw them and others beat and kill multiple police officers.

Caldwell faces charges of serious conspiracy for his leading role in planning the treasonous Jan. 6 attack.