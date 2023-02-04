The Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, a leading Houston real estate agency, is hosting their Annual FREE Home Buyer Seminar on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 11am-1pm at 1220 Augusta Drive, in Houston, to help renters and prospective home buyers understand and navigate through the homebuying process and the Houston market!

The workshop is taught by experienced, licensed realtors as part of the Noel Collier Group’s free community education program to help families and individuals learn the ins and outs of home buying, learn about valuable resources and assistance, and help renters and future buyers become better prepared for shopping the market and purchasing their dream home in the Houston Area.

The Free Home Buyer Seminar will cover topics including the current local housing market conditions, a walkthrough of the buying process, down payments, mortgages, interest rates, financing and credit, the benefits of owning a home, and tips from how to improve your credit score to how to determine how much house you can comfortable afford!

“The seminar is perfect for anyone who is renting or considering buying a home and needs to know the appropriate steps to take,” said Noel Collier, Founder & CEO of the Noel Collier Group. “Buying your dream home is a special journey, but it can also be a scary one, fraught with questions and unknown variables, in an ever-changing market. We give people a solid understanding of the Houston housing market and the home buying process, along with where to find resources and how to avoid the most common mistakes, so they leave the workshop feeling confident and better prepared to make a purchase.”

The Home Buyer Seminar will also include complimentary light refreshments and Door Prizes for attendees. The workshop is free to attend, but guests need to pre-register as space is limited. To register, please visit www.sellwithnoel.com/home-buyer-seminar.

The Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals has been helping people buy and sell dream homes in the Greater Houston Area since 2019. Founded by Texas native, Noel Collier, a top performing Houston realtor and 2022 Houston Business Journal “40 Under 40” Honoree, the boutique agency generated more than $50 million in sales in three short years.

The agency prides itself on being champions for clients and the community. In addition to free community workshops like the Annual Home Buyers Seminar, founder Noel Collier recently launched a charity initiative to provide new beds for children of single moms with every house she sells! The Texas Southern University grad also volunteers her time at TSU mentoring business students and hosts and sponsors nonprofit organizations that contribute to the betterment of youth, the community and society.