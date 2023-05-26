The real artificial intelligence

Yes, AI is taking over the world in ways that look like a precursor to “The Terminator” or “The Matrix.” But the most dangerous “artificial intelligence” is when we confer upon individuals classified as white a level of “smarts” we erroneously believe is superior to our own. In ways subtle and not so subtle, this society preaches this misinformation; so much so that many of us fall victim to the “imposter syndrome,” finding ourselves, due to our academic or professional achievements in spaces we convince ourselves we don’t deserve to be in because we feel we don’t measure up. Even our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama says she still battles this demon. But to remind herself and others of the greatness and intelligence we possess, she shared these words: “I have been at probably every powerful table that you can think of, I have worked at nonprofits, I have been at foundations, I have worked in corporations, served on corporate boards, I have been at G-summits, I have sat in at the U.N. Here’s the secret: They are not that smart.”

While celebrating the graduates …

Tis the season, that May/June annual tradition of our children, nieces, nephews, cousins, spouses, homies, parents, uncles, aunties and others near and dear to our hearts, taking that walk across the stage to receive those hard-earned diplomas and degrees. We joyously and rightfully celebrate their accomplishments and all the hard work they poured into making their graduation days happen. But, while we’re showering the graduates with much-deserved praise, let’s take the time to also celebrate those souls who poured into them, and helped fuel their journey. Folk who attended those graduations, and folk who couldn’t. Those still in the land of the living and those who have transitioned on into the realm of the ancestors. K-12 teachers, athletic coaches, lunchroom ladies, supportive neighbors, church family, friends, parents and parent figures and countless others helped make a way for these graduates. So, while we’re throwing all the parties and giving all the gifts to the graduates, don’t forget to share a little love with those who helped them along the way.

Remember George Floyd, honor Darnella Frazier

On May 25, 2020, George Floyd, an unarmed Black man from Houston, was killed by now former police officer and convicted murdered Derek Chauvin. The murder took place during an arrest in Minneapolis, while four Minnesota officers ignored Floyd’s calls for help, saying “I can’t breathe.” But had it not been for the 17-yr-old Black girl named Darnella Frazier, whose refusal to stop recording the murder allowed the world to see the execution, the original police press release titled, “Man Dies After Medical Incident During Police Interaction,” would be all anyone knew of the killing.