Blacks need to take steps to give themselves some affirmative action. (Credit: Getty Images)

Netflix recently lost $55 million betting on an unproven, historically unreliable, white director, keeping alive Hollywood’s tradition of over-funding unqualified whites while underfunding and overlooking over-qualified Black creatives. In 1938 American workers received the much-needed economic safety net of the minimum wage, but only because southern lawmakers, whose votes were needed to pass the law, demanded that minimum wage didn’t apply to fields like agriculture that were dominated by Black workers so they could continue to pay them little or nothing. That “gubment” cheese delivered to 1970s housing projects existed because the US government spent billions to economically prop up struggling white dairy farmers. Over and over, the US has given affirmative action for whites while demonizing affirmative action for us. It’s time we offer ourselves some affirmative action that’s for us, by us!

ISH JUST GOT REAL

White nationalist demonstrators walk into the entrance of Lee Park surrounded by counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. A jury began deliberations Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in a civil trial of white nationalists accused of conspiring to commit racially motivated violence at the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville in 2017. (Credit: AP Photo/Steve Helber)

I’ve mentioned Project 2025 before, but it bears repeating. There are folk who are out in the open calling for an overthrow of democracy and the installation of an emperor/dictator-style “president” with an administration made up of people who pledge undying loyalty to the dictator/king, not to the country, not to the voice of the people, not to the Constitution. And they have zero shame about their game. You can go right now to www.Project2025.org and read about their plan to place all power into the hands of one person and destroy all offices that allow for accountability that allow government to work. These ongoing insurrectionists plan to place control of all money decisions (currently the purview of Congress) and all communications (media) and all federal investigative and punishment power (law and disorder) into the hands of one person. That’s straight Hitler/Mussolini level stuff happening right in front of our face. Blackfolk have been saying this since 2016. Mainstream media is even now (finally) calling out the very real clear-and-present danger. Like Dr. Greg Carr, Michael Harriot and others have said, though one political party might be inept, the other wants us “un-alived.” So, we’re literally voting, not for one party over another, but rather, we’re voting for Black people. To not vote is to vote for Project 2025 and its anti-Black, anti-women, anti-immigrant, anti-education, anti-environment, anti-LGBTQ, anti-student loan forgiveness, anti-gun reform, anti-democracy agenda. It really is that serious.

ON THAT NOTE… VOTE

Houston, the most diverse city in the nation, has an important mayoral election taking place right now. (Credit: Getty Images)

There’s an election going on right now of huge, monumental, gargantuan importance. With an avowed white nationalist seeking to be re-elected to the office of the president after leading an insurrection to stay in power after he lost, and with a white nationalist-leaning Texas State Legislature heading the state government, the only protection we who live in an urban, progressive-leaning city like Houston is the control local political offices. Houston’s eligible Black voters have to ask themselves, “Who is more likely aligned with those forces that want our votes and voices silenced and suppressed, and which candidate for mayor will deliver for us and stand against that madness?” This is not a beauty contest or a marriage proposal. It’s not a vote for Democrat or Republican. It’s a vote for Black people. Which candidate will offer more for us? Not voting is a vote against Black people.