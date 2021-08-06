BIDEN ADMIN BLOWING CHANCE TO SAVE DEMOCRACY

Love’em or hate’em, Republicans fight for every inch. They will “big lie” through their teeth and fart fairy tales to hold onto power over America’s people, policies and purse-strings. Check their record, money! They’ve already sacrificed their “christian” faith and allegiance to the Constitution. They’ve sided with US enemy Russia, beaten cops to death while claiming “Blue Lives Matter,” and instigated a treasonous attempt to overthrow a democratic election, all to the delight of their “president in exile,” Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Biden/Harris administration’s response to this clear-and-present danger? Count on a bipartisan Congressional kumbaya that died nearly 15 years ago or Blackfolk to once again save American democracy with our votes. But Blackfolk aren’t showing up to the polls if voting rights aren’t protected, especially if Republicans can throw out any election results they don’t like. Marion Berry’s widow Cora Masters, recently said “the process is not bigger than the problem,” referring to Biden’s hesitancy to remove the antiquated and racist filibuster that’s blocking both Biden’s agenda from coming to pass and democracy from living to see another day. In 2022 and 2024, Black voters will not show up for Biden, Harris, Obama, Jesus or Muhammad if Dems sleep on protecting our voting rights.

CALM BEFORE THE SCHOOL YEAR STORM

No state mask mandate. COVID cases skyrocketing, especially with youth. Summer super-spreaders events going down daily with few masks and zero social distancing. School districts requiring in-person learning. Parents fearful of sending kids back to school, but can’t afford to miss work. The number of unvaccinated folk still huge. And all traditional fall activities are readying their return: homecomings, sport events, college tours, neighborhood festivals, etc. Recently, my wife mentioned how odd it is that there’s little-to-no back-to-school ads on TV or displays in stores. These ads usually dominate our lives in late July and early August. The silence from their absence seems almost eerie; like that calm we feel when in the eye of a hurricane. Hopefully, we’ll remember that such calm doesn’t last forever. The storm is coming. However, with this potential fall COVID storm, there’s actually something we can do to avoid it. Get vaccinated, fam.

RIPPLE’S BELIEVE IT OR NOT

You’d have to drink 10 bottles of Fred Sandford’s favorite drink (Ripple) in order to actually believe some of the things going down in these “yet to be” United States of America. Exhibit A: a young, Black man, whose body was found in the attic of a known racist, had his death ruled a suicide, even though the racist homeowner told guests at his daughter’s party that he killed the brother. Exhibit B: Vauhxx Booker, who was nearly lynched on July 4, 2020 is now being charged with a felony for basically refusing to forgive his attempted murderers and signing a non-disclosure agreement which would block him from sharing the truth of his near lynching. Ironically, this is Black August, so named for many reasons, including the birth of the Black political prisoners’ movement of the early 70s, Marcus Garvey’s birthday and the fact that in August of 1619, the first acknowledged Africans in bondage made it to American shores. Activists have used Black August as an annual rallying cry for us to learn more about “our story” and fight for justice. Believe it or not, in 2021, we need that fight now more than ever.