“MOST DIVERSE” ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME?

Laura Onyeneho

Lately, when there is a major entertainment awards ceremony, I immediately get on Issa Rae’s “I’m rooting for everybody Black” mode. When I read that the six Black artists inducted to the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (RRHOF) were the among the “most diverse,” I wasn’t sure if I should have felt excited or disappointed. Six Black people? Dass it? Really? Critics say RRHOF always had a representation problem. You would have thought after the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin became the first woman inducted into the RRHOF, that things would’ve changed, but nah, not so much. The birth of rock and roll can largely be attributed to Black musicians and it’s interesting that this “most diverse” recognition is coming at a time when diversity and inclusion just became such a trendy topic. Congratulations to Tina Turner, Jay-Z, Clarence Avant, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J and Bill Preston. Let’s keep this same energy for next year, okay?

CANCEL CULTURE CAN TAKE AN “L”

Dave Chappelle is honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Speaking of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, did you catch comedian Dave Chapelle during the induction ceremony when he began to introduce Jay-Z? He stood on stage, held a note card and said “I would like to apologize to…,” and said “I’m just playing!” The crowd burst into cheers. If you were unaware with the latest cancel culture tea, Chappelle recently faced scrutiny over his Netflix comedy special “The Closer” after his comments about the trans community sparked controversy. It led to a domino effect with the LGBTQ community organizing protests against the Netflix special, but the company defended Chappelle and chose to keep its relationship with him. Chappelle eventually responded in a five-minute Instagram video basically saying that he won’t bend to the demands of anyone (long story short, of course). To be honest, are you really surprised? He is known to shake tables and say things that the average person would be too scared to say out loud. The man has tough skin. This is a man who walked away from a $50 million contract deal with Comedy Central and left the U.S for South Africa to escape fame. I don’t think the threat of cancel culture will phase him. Just take the L (and for those that don’t know, L means loss).

HAPPY BLACK SOLIDARITY DAY

Black Solidarity Day was created in 1969 as a day nationally observed by Black men and women. The day was strategically placed in November on the Monday before elections take place. Black folk came together to discuss politics and share issues that mattered to the community. They were asked to stay home, take the day off from work, and not shop, in order to draw attention to the plight of Black people. The first Black Solidarity Day was held on Nov. 3, 1969 during the Black Power Movement and post- Civil Rights-era America. Fast forward to 2021, it’s safe to say that we are still dealing the criminalization and marginalization of Black people. This is the best time for all of us to be reminded on Black Solidarity Day to go and vote! In solidarity!