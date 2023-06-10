Pride Month returns

Pride Month holds immense significance for the Black LGBTQ community in Houston. Texas isn’t the most LGBTQ-friendly state, and lawmakers are pushing dozens of anti-LGBTQ bills and flaring up debates over restricting gender-affirming care for trans kids, passing measures that limit school lessons about the LGBTQ experience, and the college sports teams trans students can play.

Instead of focusing on the negatives, I think it is best to see this month as a platform to celebrate their unique identities, amplify their voices, and advocate for their rights. This annual observation not only honors the historic achievements and milestones of the LGBTQ rights movement, but it shines the light on the challenges and triumphs faced by Black LGBTQ individuals. Let’s use this opportunity to understand and work towards a more equitable society for everyone.

Black Music Month: New generation

It has been over 40 years since Jimmy Carter declared the month of June as African American Music Appreciation Month, celebrating the legacy and impact of Black music in American culture. There are so many different styles to Black music played on their airwaves, clubs, and lounge spots in the city. From hip-hop, country to Afrobeats, these styles are hard to ignore as times change and the genres transform from one generation to the next. Look at Tobe Nwigwe, Don Toliver, Fat Tony and Kam Franklin for example. Their unique styles and creative expressions are pushing boundaries, challenging norms and are contributing to the rich musical legacy of the city.

TLC premieres new documentary

Speaking of Black Music Month, do you know how much of a blessing it is to witness some of the OG Black musicians living in their purpose up until their deaths? Tina Turner, Harry Belafonte, Rapper Trugoy the Dove of De La Soul, Freddy White of Earth Wind and Fire … Shall I go on? We’ve got to give them their flowers while they are still alive. That’s why I’m glad 90s girl group TLC’s singer Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins along with Rozanda “Chilli’ Thomas showcased the premiere of their Lifetime documentary “TLC Forever” chronicling the historic group’s rise to fame and legacy. T-Boz shares about her long-time battle with sickle cell disease and how she underwent surgery to remove a benign brain tumor in 2006. The fact that she is alive and well to tell her story, educate us about her health, and perform at the age of 53, says A LOT!