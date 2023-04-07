Double standard for Black female athletes

If you ever wanted to see proof of… it’s okay for them, but not for us….look no further than the situation between LSU’s Angel Reese and Iowa star Caitlin Clark. Reese is catching flak for her on-court antics during her team’s title NCAA game win over Iowa. Reese, a Black woman, is being attacked online for taunting Clark, who is white. Clark regularly used WWE wrestler John Cena’s signature hand gesture “you can’t see me” to her opponents. When Reese served up the same move to Iowa guard Clark — and also pointed at her ring finger to signify a championship — the anti-Black crowd rushed to Twitter to express their fury. Many Twitters users noted that when Clark uses the move, she is labeled “competitive” but a Black player doing it gets called “ghetto.” White folks worked overtime to humble Reese for taunting Clark and her Hawkeyes. This outrage wasn’t present when Clark was the one throwing shots, but as we know America loves to humble Black women. The disrespect that Black women have to face on a regular basis reminds me of the line from the great Sophia in “The Color Purple”: “All my life I had to fight…”

Big ups to Clark, though, who didn’t join in the vitriol against Reese and instead, gave her her props. By the way, check out the full story here, especially that foolishness with Jill Biden, because chile…

TEA’s ‘We want to hear from you’ facade

Like many residents concerned about Houston Independent School District’s Texas Education Agency takeover, I’ve been tuned in to all the community forums, especially the ones hosted by TEA. Sadly, they seem to be nothing more than an opportunity for folks to come, complain and fuss to other folks complaining and fussing. Don’t get me wrong, they’re upset because they want answers, which the forums were supposed to give. However, that hasn’t been the case. The man that everyone wants to hear from, TEA Commissioner Mike Morath, was nowhere to be found. And his poor surrogates were left to bear the brunt of upset constituents. Morath has done good about making his rounds with the media – though the Defender is still waiting for our interview. But if TEA is serious about making people believe that their input matters, they need to do more than host forum facades. By the way, the Board of Managers application process has closed. We’ll definitely be watching to see who TEA appoints.

Trump reality show

For the first time in history, a former president has been arrested. Donald Trump surrendered to authorities at the courthouse in Manhattan. The media did OJ-Bronco coverage of his arrival and departure. A solemn and stone-faced Trump was indicted on dozens of counts related to document fraud, but because the indictment against him was under seal, the charges were unknown. When he was arraigned, they were finally unsealed and made public. He pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records and conspiracy for his alleged role in hush money payments to two women toward the end of his 2016 presidential campaign.

While there are some ecstatic to see Trump finally be held accountable for his wrongdoing, others call it a miscarriage of justice. There’s also disagreement on what this means for the 2024 presidential contender. Some say it will hurt him with Independents, which he needs to win back the presidency. Others say its going to embolden his people. The thing with the latter is, his people are voting for him regardless. And they only have one vote. Just like everyone else. So as long as EVERYONE gets out and votes, we don’t have to worry about having a criminal in the White House.