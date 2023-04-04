Winners of major sports championships have traditionally received invitations to the White House.

But Jill Biden is hoping an alteration is made to that tradition for the 2023 women’s NCAA Tournament.

“So I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House, we always do. So, we hope LSU will come but, you know, I’m going to tell Joe [Biden] I think Iowa should come, too, because they played such a good game.”

It is traditional for the national champions to be invited to the White House, but not for the runners-up. Reese tweeted a link to the story which included Biden’s comments, calling it “A JOKE” along with three rolling-on-floor-laughing emojis.

In a comment on an Instagram post from ‘The Shade Room’ which included Reese’s tweet, the recently crowned NCAA champion said: “WE NOT COMING. period.”

Reese’s teammate Alexis Morris asked if they could celebrate elsewhere, specifically at a former first lady’s house. “Michelle OBAMA can we (LSU NATIONAL CHAMPS) come celebrate our win at your house?” Reese replied to Morris’ tweet saying: “THAT’S THE TWEET.”

Press secretary to the first lady Vanessa Valdivia sought to clarify Biden’s comments on Tuesday, saying in a tweetthat they “were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.”

The 20-year-old Reese played a key role in the Tigers’ 102-85 victory over the Hawkeyes to win the first national title in program history on Sunday. She was named the women’s NCAA tournament’s Most Outstanding Player as a result of her standout performances.

Before Valdivia’s clarification, ESPN host Stephen A. Smith had echoed Reese’s sentiment, replying to her tweet saying: “I mean absolutely zero disrespect to the First Lady, but you are 1000% correct.

Fellow LSU standout Alexis Morris also seemed to express her displeasure with it on Twitter by asking if the Tigers could visit former first lady Michelle Obama’s house.

It’s unclear if the current first lady envisions the two teams visiting 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue together or separately.

First lady Jill Biden appeared to walk back suggestions that the White House might invite both LSU and Iowa’s women’s basketball teams.

Speaking on Monday, Biden congratulated both teams on their performance in Sunday’s national championship game, as well as specifically highlighting Iowa’s sportsmanship.

“Last night, I attended the NCAA women’s basketball championship,” said Biden, while speaking at an event at the Colorado State Capitol in Denver.