I often find myself looking at entertainment news and “serious” news and wonder, what’s the difference? Sure, we assume the latter provides information that has a more profound impact on our lives and/or community at-large. Sometimes it depends on who is telling it. Heck, I enjoy gossip (obviously), but it gets a little scary when it’s hard to discern what’s more absurd, Congress or the latest reality show D-lister going to jail. I’ll leave it to you to decide.

The Audacity Olympics: Congress began the new year and a new session in cartoonish fashion with the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House after 15 ROUNDS OF VOTING. Who gets that many chances at anything? It would be even funnier if this 15-time loser wasn’t second in the line of presidential succession. Believe it or not, Speaker McCarthy’s election may not be the most ridiculous. The Congressman George Santos (NY) saga may be the Scooby-Doo to his Shaggy. Over the course of two months, it’s been discovered that Congressman Santos aka Anthony Devolder, has lied about everything from his name to ripping off an Amish dog breeder. He has claimed connections to the Holocaust and 9/11, lied about his employment, an engagement and perhaps even campaign contributions. Of course, none of that mattered when his fellow party member needed his vote. So, who wins the Audacity Olympics? Santos. He is still in Congress for the time being and we all know his name (kind of).

Reality Star Losers: There’s always plenty to choose from. We are just going to highlight three. The Chrisleys, known for their E! network show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” reported to federal prison in January to serve 12 years (Todd) and 7 years (Julie) for convictions of tax evasion, bank fraud and wire fraud. Also in January, Jen Shah of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” was sentenced to 6 ½ years in federal prison for wire/telemarketing fraud. Disgraced attorney, Tom Girardi, spouse of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member, Erika Jayne, was finally charged with the theft of millions of dollars from his clients. Every time I report on these cases, I can’t decide what’s more fascinating, the brazen nature of the crimes, or that they flaunted their spoils on television for years.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JULY 14: TV personalities Julie Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley and Savannah Chrisley speak onstage at the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel during the NBCUniversal USA Network portion of the 2014 Summer Television Critics Association at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 14, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Toss in a joint United States – Canadian operation to shoot down a giant Chinese “spy balloon” with a fighter-jet deployed missile and the news is sounding pretty goofy.

I would never leave you without our palate cleansers. Whether items fall into the entertainment or hard news realm, good news is like chicken soup – it’s good for the soul. Let’s begin with a happy ending. None could be happier than a story that captured the world, the injury and subsequent recovery of Buffalo Bills player, Damar Hamlin. Hamlin (24) suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2023. Hamlin has not only recovered, but he was able to enjoy attending the Super Bowl on February 12, 2023.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 12: Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bill stands with the medical personnel that cared for him after he collapsed during a game on January 2, 2023 before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. Credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images

Finally, because I like to follow my palate cleanser with something delicious, hearty congratulations are in order for Quinta Brunson and the marvelous cast and crew of “Abbott Elementary” for sweeping the Golden Globe Awards and winning Best Show at the Critics Choice Awards. The kick-off to awards season was made even sweeter with the addition of seasoned DIVAS getting the recognition they richly deserve and looking fabulous while doing it. Congratulations to the incomparable Angela Bassett (64), Jennifer Coolidge (61), Sheryl Lee Ralph (66) and Michelle Yeoh (60) who each won for their respective acting performances and to newly minted EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), Viola Davis, who secured her status with a Grammy for audio performance. Davis is also one of only five EGOT winners to secure that status with performances only.