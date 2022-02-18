Texas A&M Player Development Coach and Assistant Recruiting Coordinator. Photo: Sydney Carter Twitter

Texas A&M coach under fire

Twitter trolls can add unpaid fashion police to their resume because that is exactly the title they earned when they came for Sydney Carter, Texas A&M development coach during one of her Game Day outfits.

Carter rocked an ivory turtleneck sweater paired with pink pleather pants and nude heels for a women’s basketball game and a pink ribbon symbolizing breast cancer awareness. The theme, though very intentional (and might I say stylish) was not enough for some people who criticized her for not wearing sideline appropriate coaching attire. Some called it “unprofessional” while others stated if she wants to be respected she shouldn’t wear that. Excuse me? Who made these rules? How does this impact her performance as a coach? Women will always have to prove themselves twice as hard in a male-dominated arena. This won’t be the last fashion statement you will Coach Carter in. So the haters might as well put up or shut up!

Eminem honors Colin Kaepernick at Super Bowl

Did you all watch Super Bowl LVI??? This year would have been awesome if the Houston Texans or the New England Patriots (shout-out to Boston, the city of champions) made it to the finals, but nothing beats what the world witnessed for the halftime show. I dusted off my chucks, threw on my gold chains, brought out my CDs, and vibed out to the star-packed lineup of Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem. Everything was nostalgic especially when Eminem took a knee in honor of the silent protest of racial inequality and police brutality by Colin Kaepernick in the 2016 season.

NFL representatives said they knew the rapper’s move was planned. But were they really for it though? This move comes as the NFL still faces scrutiny over race relation allegations from former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. The NFL can’t seriously think that they were going to take some of hip-hop’s legends as a peace offering for fumbling the ball? Let’s not forget they still profit substantially from the majority of NFL players who are Black. They need to do a whole lot more if they say they are allies for the cause.

Whoopi is back!

After two whole weeks of suspension, Whoopi Goldberg returned to “The View” following the controversial comments she made and apologized for about the Holocaust.

Upon her return to the show, she said, “There is something kind of marvelous about being on a show like this because we are ‘The View,’ and this is what we do. Sometimes we don’t do it as elegantly as we could, but it’s five minutes to get in important information about topics.” This goes back to the debate on censorship and cancel culture. This show is about sharing perspectives on hot topics, and sometimes it’s not so pretty. How many times did we see Meghan McCain suspended for the many times she caused a ruckus on the show? Did we forget President Trump? If Whoopi made a mistake shouldn’t she have been corrected? What was the point of the suspension? We all have the power to admit where we did wrong and commit to doing better.