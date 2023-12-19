We all know the classic Christmas songs. Hell, we hear them every year. But so many of those songs we now recognize as timeless classics were once new Christmas songs on the scene. I think it’s long overdue that we introduce and accept some new tunes that have that Christmas classic feel. I dare say, if given a chance, many, if not all, of the songs offered up on this list can make your annual “must-hear” Christmas jams.

And I named this list “new-ish” because I know the Alexander O’Neal songs on it were made a good minute ago (1988… considered by some to be “the olden days”). But it’s straight-up criminal that this Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis (Flyte Tyme)-produced Christmas album “My Gift to You” is not considered a classic supreme. Yes; it’s that good.

Anyway. Check out the list. Check out the songs. Let me know if you agree with my choices. And please, please send me any new-ish classics I left off.

Oh yeah… and Merry Christmas!

December Back 2 June (“Santa Baby” by Alicia Keys, 2022)

Not Even the King (“Santa Baby” by Alicia Keys, 2022) Christmastime is Here (“Santa Baby” by Alicia Keys, 2022) Happy Xmas (War is Over) (“Santa Baby” by Alicia Keys, 2022) Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day (“A Legendary Christmas: Deluxe Edition” by John Legend, 2018-2019)

Christmas in New Orleans (“A Legendary Christmas: Deluxe Edition” by John Legend, 2018-2019) Baby, It’s Cold Outside featuring Kelly Clarkson (“A Legendary Christmas: Deluxe Edition” by John Legend, 2018-2019) Merry Merry Christmas (“A Legendary Christmas: Deluxe Edition” by John Legend, 2018-2019) Christmas Party for Two (“Christmas with Brandy” by Brandy, 2023)

The Snow is Falling (“Christmas After Midnight” by Fantasia, 2017) Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (“Christmas After Midnight” by Fantasia, 2017) Hallelujah (“Christmas After Midnight” by Fantasia, 2017) Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto (Anthony Hamilton, 2014) Give Love on Christmas Day (“It’s Christmas” by Ledisi, 2021)

Children Go Where I Send Thee (“It’s Christmas” by Ledisi, 2021) What Are You Doing New Years Eve (“It’s Christmas” by Ledisi, 2021) Little Drummer Boy (“Healing Season” by Mint Condition, 2015)

Someday at Christmas (“Healing Season” by Mint Condition, 2015) A Child is Born (“Healing Season” by Mint Condition, 2015) Sleigh Ride (“Sleigh Ride/All I Want for Christmas Remixes” by TLC, 1992)

My Gift to You (“My Gift to You” by Alexander O’Neal, 1988) Sleigh Ride (“My Gift to You” by Alexander O’Neal, 1988) Remember Why (It’s Christmas) (“My Gift to You” by Alexander O’Neal, 1988) 8 Days of Christmas (“8 Days of Christmas” by Destiny’s Child, 2001)

This Christmas (“This Christmas Soundtrack” by Chris Brown, 2007)