Dr. Carl Goodman appointed provost at TSU

A seasoned higher education administrator and effective champion of faculty and student success will become the new provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Texas Southern University. Dr. Carl Goodman will arrive at TSU on July 1, 2023, as the chief academic officer responsible for advancing the academic enterprise of the university. He comes from Bowie State University, where, for the past three years, he served as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. As chief academic officer, Dr. Goodman was responsible for leading academic growth and research innovation. He has nearly 30 years experience, including executive positions at Florida A&M University.

Antonea’ Jackson receives nursing top honor

Clinical assistant professor and undergraduate program director at #PVAMU’s College of Nursing, Antonea’ Jackson has been selected to participate in the National League for Nursing’s 2023 Leadership Institute. The NLN is the nation’s premier organization for nurse faculty and leaders in nursing education. Jackson, a two-time PVAMU graduate (B.S. in nursing ’04, M.S. in nursing ’09), is the sole participant from an HBCU in this year’s cohort.

Denise Malloy takes top spot at Walmart

Walmart has appointed Denise Malloy its new Chief Belonging Officer, a role previously named Chief Diversity Officer. In her new role, one of Malloy’s responsibilities is establishing the strategy to ensure Walmart is a place where everyone feels they are welcome and that they belong. The TSU Alumna previously worked with Johnson Controls, where she spent 17 years in similar leadership roles overseeing diversity and inclusion.

Travis Sattiewhite named News Director in Austin

Houstonian Travis Sattiewhite is the new news director at KVUE Austin. He previously worked at NBC Connecticut, where he was assistant news director. Sattiewhite had been part of CNN’s editorial team covering the 2016 presidential election, and most recently worked as a producer on the documentary “Just Yesterday: Sandy Hook Ten Years Later.” Sattiewhite received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Texas Southern University in 2002. In December of 2022, he completed his MBA from Baylor University’s Hankamer School of Business.

John Guess, Jr.’s receives honorary degree from Johns Hopkins University

Houston Museum of African American Culture CEO John Guess, Jr. was awarded an Honorary Degree of Humane Letters from Johns Hopkins University. Guess, who was cited as a Businessman, Social Advocate and Arts Patron, was joined by six other honorees. As a student at Hopkins John founded the Black Student Union, was the first Black president of student government before serving on the first Congressional Black Caucus staff and as Senior Legislative Assistant for the Hon. Parren J. Mitchell, MC. as well as working as a former Chase Manhattan banker in New York City and Sao Paulo, Brazil and former Merrill Lynch Financial Advisor in Houston.

