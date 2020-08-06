Prairie View to host ‘Farmers to Families’ food giveaway, COVID-19 testing

City of Prairie View Mayor David Allen is once again teaming up with the United States Department of Agriculture, Prairie View A&M University’s College of Agriculture and Human Sciences, Campus Edge Apartments, and United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) to bring free food and no-cost COVID-19 testing to the community on Friday, August 7, 2020.

This will be the second “Farmers to Families” food giveaway for Prairie View residents.

The groups held their first drive Thursday, July 30. It takes place at the same location at Campus Edge Apartments at 701 Santee St, beginning at 9 a.m . until the food runs out.

UMMC will provide the COVID-19 testing , which is free for those with insurance, including Medicare or Medicaid. A 10-minute rapid test will also be available for a fee.

Who: PVAMU’s College of Agriculture and Health Sciences, USDA, City of Prairie View, Campus Edge Apartments, and UMMC

What: Farmers to Families Free Food Giveaway & Free COVIV-19 Testing

Date: Friday, August 7, 2020

Time: 9 a.m. – until food runs out

Place: Campus Edge Apartments, 702 Santee St., Prairie View, TX 77446

Testing: Register through www.ummcscreening.com

For more information, contact, Chandra Adams, program assistant, at 936-261-5020 or [email protected], or Horace D. Hodge, USDA, at 202-302-4712 or [email protected].