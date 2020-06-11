Public visitation, service for Dr. Thomas Freeman scheduled for June 16

Texas Southern University will host a public visitation for Dr. Thomas F. Freeman on Tuesday, June 16, from 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m., with a memorial service to follow, in the Health & Physical Education (H&PE) Arena (3010 Wheeler Avenue, Houston, TX 77004).

The event will also be live-streamed on www.tsu.edu and on TSU’s social media channels. Parking will be available in the university’s West Garage off Blodgett Street. Social distancing guidelines will be in place during the event, including required facial coverings for all attendees.

Dr. Freeman, a legend, educational icon, and sage to innumerable students at Texas Southern University, passed away on Saturday, June 6, of natural causes at age 100.

The esteemed debate coach, Emeritus former faculty member, orator and minister at Mount Horem Baptist Church in Houston, arrived at Texas Southern University in 1949. Under his leadership, TSU debaters have garnered hundreds of national and international titles during its existence. Dr. Freeman instructed such iconic national and global figures as Representative Barbara Jordan and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and advised Academy Award winner Denzel Washington in the 2007 movie, The Great Debaters.

In 2009, the TSU Board of Regents named the new Honors College after Dr. Freeman, helping to ensure that his legacy would forever inspire scholars at TSU to become leaders in the nation and the world.

Dr. Freeman was born in Richmond, VA. His long-time wife, Clarice Estell, will turn 100 later this year. Together, they raised three children – Thomas Franklin Jr., Carter Evan, and Dr. Carlotta Vanessa. They have several grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

As Dr. Freeman was founder of the world-renowned TSU Debate Team, a memorial fund has been established in his honor. Donations to the Dr. Thomas F. Freeman Memorial Fund will be for the purposes of advancing the TSU Debate Team program. For more information, visit https://giving.tsu.edu/ freemanfund/.