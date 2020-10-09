PVAMU partners with City of Houston to launch ‘Healthy Houston Initiative’

The partnership will provide free resources and programming focused on food, family, finances, and living a better quality of life.

The ripple effects of the coronavirus pandemic have magnified the wealth and wellness gap in communities across the country, especially in Houston, the fourth most populous city in the nation. To counter health disparities in some deserving communities, the City of Houston is collaborating with Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) to launch the “Healthy Houston Initiative” (HHI).

Armed with a $750,000 grant awarded by The Texas A&M University System, professors, researchers, and practitioners from PVAMU’s Colleges of Agriculture and Human Sciences, Nursing, Juvenile Justice and Psychology, and Business will bring training and programming to targeted communities to help individuals begin to lead healthier lives.

HHI will focus on four areas: