PVAMU partners with City of Houston to launch ‘Healthy Houston Initiative’

The partnership will provide free resources and programming focused on food, family, finances, and living a better quality of life.
The ripple effects of the coronavirus pandemic have magnified the wealth and wellness gap in communities across the country, especially in Houston, the fourth most populous city in the nation. To counter health disparities in some deserving communities, the City of Houston is collaborating with Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) to launch the “Healthy Houston Initiative” (HHI).
Armed with a $750,000 grant awarded by The Texas A&M University System, professors, researchers, and practitioners from PVAMU’s Colleges of Agriculture and Human Sciences, Nursing, Juvenile Justice and Psychology, and Business will bring training and programming to targeted communities to help individuals begin to lead healthier lives.
HHI will focus on four areas:
- Finances
- Food Insecurity
- Public health
- Mental Health and Wellness
Gerard D’Souza, Ph.D., dean of PVAMU’s College of Agriculture & Human Sciences, says HHI will take a holistic approach to help individuals and communities heal and develop.
“Recent events such as COVID have heightened awareness of health disparities and reinforced the important link between food and health and how agricultural colleges—such as ours—can play a role in research, discovery, and dissemination toward more healthy outcomes,” Dean D’Souza explained. “The Healthy Houston Initiative is about taking the university to the people, which is consistent with our land-grant mission. HHI is about harnessing the interconnectedness among food, nutrition, and wellness for better health outcomes. It is in this spirit that we are delighted to be of service to the communities of Houston that many of us call home.”
The City of Houston has selected the following ten communities for the HHI launch:
- Alief-Westwood
- Acres Homes
- Fort Bend
- Gulfton
- Kashmere Gardens
- Magnolia Park-Manchester
- Near Northside
- Second Ward
- Sunnyside
- Third Ward
Event: “Healthy Houston Initiative” Launch
Date: Monday, October 12, 2020
Time: 11:45 a.m.
Place: 901 Bagby St, Legacy Room (1st floor), Houston, TX 77002
Register for Zoom: https://tinyurl.com/
Watch on Houston Television: https://www.houstontx.gov/