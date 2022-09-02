Student loan forgiveness: When will it start?

President Biden finally revealed his unprecedented student loan forgiveness plan.

He moved to cancel up to $10,000 for borrowers who made less than $125,000 who didn’t receive a Pell Grant and up to $20,000 if they did. But the question everyone had on their minds was when would the plan show up in accounts? To know if you qualify, borrowers must apply through the federal loan servicing system before the end of 2022. The application will be made available in October.

Pell Grant recipients or students from families who made less than $60,000 a year can visit studentaid.gov to check their federal student aid history. It’s crucial to know that once you complete your application, expect relief within four to six weeks if approved. If you fill out the application before Nov. 15, you can expect relief before loan payments resume in January 2023. So, as much as I love Black folk, y’all can’t move on no CP time. It might not be $50,000 or widespread cancellations, but it’s something.

Singer Lizzo attends an NBA basketball game between Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 142-125. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

Lizzo’s response to the haters

Lizzo ate and left no crumbs at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug 28. The “Truth Hurts” singer isn’t new to trolling and unwarranted comments on the internet. However, she made sure to send a special message to haters who spoke negatively about her (and her weight) as she accepted the Video for Good Award during the ceremony. “They are like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you clap back?’ Cuz b**** I’m winning.” The Detroit-born, Houston-bred baddie clapped back in was timely as fans defended her on social media after comedian Aries Spears made disrespectful comments about her physical appearance. The moment was indeed a life lesson that even I had to take note of. You control how you react to what life throws at you. Keep winning, keep it cute and keep moving. The haters will always keep watching.

Quiet quitting: A new workforce trend

Have you heard of the new workforce trend going viral across social media called “quiet quitting?” First, COVID-19 opened the doors for conversation about the “great resignation,” or the mass exodus of employees who voluntarily resigned from their jobs due to layoffs, child care, health and wellness needs, job insecurity, etc. Now, quiet quitting isn’t the same as leaving your job, but it refers to simply doing the bare minimum and not going above and beyond. It means reducing the hustle culture mentality that promotes consistent over performing and exceeding expectations to the detriment of one’s health. Finding a work-life balance and setting boundaries around both contribute to the rise. Only time will tell how far this “trend” can go. But in the meantime, plan to talk with your employer about ways to improve the workplace culture or start looking for a better position that excites you and meets your needs.