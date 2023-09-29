Mayor Sylvester Turner is wrapping up his second four-year term. In his final year as Houston’s top leader, Turner’s theme is “execution and implementation,” as he focuses on finishing major projects and initiatives.

Since taking office, Mayor Turner has expertly managed significant challenges facing the nation’s fourth-largest city, including budget deficits, homelessness, and natural disasters such as Hurricane Harvey. He is currently leading Houston’s response to the COVID-19 global pandemic. Amid national unrest and calls for improving the community and police relations, the mayor signed an executive order restricting the use of force and created a Task Force on Policing Reforms.

Turner sat down with the Defender to talk about everything from his biggest challenges, accomplishments, legacy and more. All week we’ll be highlighting some of the candid conversation.

Here, Houston’s 62nd Mayor talks about what things he wishes he had more time to do.

See the full interview here: