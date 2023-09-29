The Houston Area Cluster of The Links, Incorporated, will host the 28th Annual Walk for Healthy Living Walk-A-Thon on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Kitty Hollow Park, Pavilion E, 9555 Hwy 6 South in Missouri City.

The fun community-wide event is open to members of The Links, Incorporated, family, friends, and anyone who wants to get healthy and share in positive fellowship. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., followed by the official kick-off and warm-up exercises, with the walk beginning at 8:45 a.m. To register for the walk, please use the QR code embedded in the flyer or signup at https://tinyurl.com/hac28thwalk.

“As members of the Houston Area Cluster of The Links, Incorporated, we are committed to healthy living. Physical activity can help reduce chronic diseases plaguing our community, such as obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes. Walking improves physical and mental health, so we encourage everyone to join us,” said Dr. Gina Hudnall, Walk-A-Thon HAC committee chair.

The following Houston Area Cluster Chapters will host the Walk for Healthy Living Walk-A-Thon:

Fort Bend County (TX) Chapter

Golden Triangle (TX) Chapter

Greater Pearland Area (TX) Chapter

Gulf Coast Apollo (TX) Chapter

Houston (TX) Chapter

Katy-Richmond (TX) Chapter

Missouri City (TX) Chapter

Port City (TX) Chapter

Texas Spring Cypress (TX) Chapter