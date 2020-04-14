Unity Bank assists small businesses with Paycheck Protection Program

Unity National Bank of Houston NA (“Unity”), the only African American owned bank in Texas and one of only two African American owned banking institutions with a National Chartered Banking License, has been authorized by the Small Business Administration (SBA) as a designated lender of the Paycheck Protection Program in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the program began April 3, Unity was ready to assist small business owners navigate the process. To date, we the bank is helping dozens of small business who have applied for the program through Unity. Unity’s goal is to make sure no small business that is impacted by this crisis falls through the cracks.

“Unity National Bank has been serving our Houston community since 1963,” says Laurie

Vignaud, Unity’s president and CEO. “Located in the historic Third Ward, we understand the

challenges our small business owners face on a regular basis which makes this COVID-19

pandemic very troubling.

“The SBA Paycheck Protection Program is a lifeline and we are honored to be able to support our small businesses with this 100 percent guaranteed forgivable loan. Unlike, other banking institutions, you do not have to be a Unity Bank customer to qualify. That’s because we want to support all small businesses that can benefit from this program. It is critical that we stand with our community during this unprecedented challenging time. We are in this together… and together, we are Unity strong.”

To qualify for the program, the small business must employ less than 500 people. The maximum loan amount is 2.5 times your average monthly payroll. To begin the application process, go to www.unitybanktexas.com.