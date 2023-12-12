With sexual misconduct allegations popping up from several directions, rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs could be facing a ban from the 2024 Grammy Awards, if the women’s rights group UltraViolet has its way.

UltraViolet is trying to convince the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) to ban Combs from being apart of the 2024 Grammy Awards.

While a fourth woman has come forward claiming Combs sexually assaulted her, no arrest or charges have been filed. But that hasn’t stopped UltraViolet from trying to get Combs banned from the Grammys.

In a statement, the group expressed its concern over a recent string of sexual assault incidents involving the Bad Boy Records founder.

“We are deeply disturbed and concerned by the recent allegations of sexual abuse, sex trafficking of a minor, and domestic violence made against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs over the past three weeks,” UltraViolet said in its statement. “The gravity of the allegations against Combs underscore the ongoing need for accountability — and that the #MeToo movement is relevant and badly needed more than ever.”

This is the latest development to come from backlash Combs sustained after Cassie filed a lawsuit against him in November. In that suit, Cassie accused her ex-boyfriend of rape while detailing years of abuse during their relationship.

Although the pair settled Cassie’s lawsuit out of court, legal action from several women spawned that same month, with them suing Combs for sexual assault in their respective cases.

Joi Dickerson-Neal and Liza Gardner followed Cassie’s lead with their lawsuits against Combs. The women claimed the hip-hop mogul sexually assaulted them in the early ‘90s. A woman identified as Jane Doe came forward after Dickerson-Neal and Gardner made news with her case. At the center of the Jane Doe lawsuit are accusations of gang rape and sex trafficking against Combs and his associates. The suit mentioned the alleged victim was 17 years old when the incident occurred in 2003.

With a fourth accuser, the situation continues to put a dark cloud over Combs.

“Not surprisingly, almost all of Combs’ brands have dropped him for his abusive and inexcusable behavior. But last month, the Grammys awarded Combs with his first-ever nomination as a lead artist in one of the two R&B album categories,” UltraViolet mentioned in its statement as it urged the Grammy’s to “stop enabling abusers and to immediately rescind Combs’ nomination and invitation. Survivors don’t need to see that.”

On Dec. 6, Combs responded to the negative feedback towards him with his own statement, denying the allegations thrown his way.

“Enough is enough,” he said. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”