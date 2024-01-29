Fifty-three books published. Multiple books and screenplays made into movies. Acting and producer credits. Inductee into two state literary halls of fame (Arkansas and Texas). Winner of numerous literary awards, including an NAACP Image Award. Award-winning managing editor of one the nation’s premier Black media companies. Any one of the aforementioned accolades would make for an accomplished individual. It turns out, however, that they all apply to one person – ReShonda Tate – whose fifty-fourth book may just be her biggest hit yet.

“The Queen of Sugar Hill,” a work of historical fiction about Hattie McDaniel, the first Black to win an Academy Award, is Tate’s latest work, and it is already generating award and potential movie buzz. The Defender spoke with Tate about making the move from her writing sweet spot (mainstream fiction) to this new genre, and the national book tour which is underway.

‘The Queen of Sugar Hill’ is available wherever books are sold.

Defender: With all your previous success, why take on a new genre and write about Hattie McDaniel?

Tate: I’ve done mainstream fiction for the longest. And I really did enjoy it. But I felt like I wanted to grow as an author. And I thought, “How can I do that?” I love historical fiction. I’ve never really wanted to go that route because it felt too much like my day job because you do have to do a whole lot of research. But then I fell in love with Hattie’s story and I realized that gave me the best of both worlds. My journalism background allowed me to get the research and the facts to make the foundation of this story. And then the novelist side of me was able to come in and craft a total story. So, it’s a merging of both worlds.

Defender: What was it about Hattie McDaniel that spoke to you, had you saying, “I have to write this book”?

Tate: The first time I saw Hattie McDaniel was in “Gone With the Wind” when I was young. I was watching it with my grandmother, and I was disgusted by the way she was acting and the fact that she was a maid. My grandmother loved the movie and reminded me that she, too, was a maid who had given us a good life. Then she asked me what roles did I think Hattie should play in 1940. Cary Grant’s love interest? Wonder Woman? She reminded me that Hattie was only playing the roles that she was allowed. I’ve always been fascinated with her over the years, especially since I wanted to be an actor. Then, I got to a point in my career where I wanted to learn more about her. Once I started peeling back the layers, I was shocked by all that I did NOT know. I said, “The world does not know Hattie McDaniel.” They don’t know the role she played in integrating neighborhoods, about her war efforts, her highs, her lows, and how she persevered in spite of. And I can not wait to share her story with the world.

Actress Hattie McDaniel, left, appears with actress Fay Bainter, right, the night McDaniel won best supporting actress for her role in the 1939 film Gone With the Wind in Los Angeles on Feb. 29, 1940. Credit: AP

Defender: Hattie McDaniel holds this interesting place in Black history: celebrated for her Oscar first, but also criticized for the role she played. What did you learn about how she dealt with those highs and those lows?

Tate: It really was challenging for her. She struggled because white people didn’t like her; they felt “Mammy” was too sassy. Black people didn’t like her because they didn’t like “Mammy.” And all Hattie wanted to do was work. She would always say, and it holds true today, white actors can do and be whatever, and it’s not an indictment on the whole race. But the minute Black actors do something that people deem stereotypical, then it’s an indictment on the whole race, and it makes the whole race look bad. But further to that point, she was like, “What else can I do? These are the only jobs they’re giving me.” She has a famous quote: “I’d rather play a maid for $700 than be a maid for $7.” That’s the attitude she took, but it still bothered her, especially when the NAACP began a campaign that targeted her. She was unlucky in love, fought against neighbors who tried to kick her out of her home because she was Black, and worked tirelessly for the military. All things that took a toll on her.

Defender: Tell us about the book tour.

Tate: I’m kicking off a 17-city book tour on Jan. 28 in Winston-Salem. I’m really excited about my huge book launch here in Houston at the historic Eldorado Ballroom on Feb. 1. I’ll be in Austin, Raleigh, Richmond, DC, Oklahoma City, Atlanta, Charlotte, Columbia, Charleston, Little Rock, St. Paul, MN and Atlanta….and that’s just the first six weeks. I can’t wait to help people look at Hattie in a new light. Even if you thought you knew her, you don’t.

Defender: What do you want readers to walk away with after they read “The Queen of Sugar Hill”?

Tate: I want them to take their 21st-century lens off in examining Hattie McDaniel and see what she brought to us as a race. In her Oscar speech, she said she wanted to always be a credit to her race. I think over the years that’s been lost because so many people look at the negative side of it. They look at the stereotypical portrayals. But I am of the mind that we don’t want to erase even those ugly parts of our history. And the Hattie McDaniels of the world are part of our history. So, I hope readers can see her in a new light and just respect and appreciate her for the legend that she is.

Defender: When is the movie scheduled to be released, and who is playing Hattie McDaniel?

Tate: From your lips to God’s ears! The great thing is, before the book has even been released, we’ve had movie interest. I don’t have a movie deal yet, but I’m prayerful that it will come. I’m thinking that it’ll be a series. We would love to see it as a series. I have gotten out of the habit of saying who I would like to see play it, because I’ve learned that a good actress can kill a role. But when I saw Danielle Brooks in “The Color Purple” as Sophia, I was like, “She’s got Hattie written all over her.” But we’ll see

Defender: Any final words?

Tate: No, I just appreciate Houston continuing to show me love. Readers in general all over the country have been very, very supportive of my career, and I am so appreciative of that. To see the love that I’m constantly getting from people that appreciate my stories is so rewarding.

Visit www.ReShondaTate.com for more information.

Upcoming Events

Book Launch

Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024

The Historic Eldorado Ballroom

Get tickets here

Booksigning

Edison Arts Foundation Black History Month kickoff

Saturday Feb. 3, 2024, 10:30 AM

Missouri City Community Center

1522 Texas Pkwy

Missouri City, TX 77489

Booksigning (with Victoria Christopher Murray)

Sat., March 16, 2024

Anderson Center for the Arts