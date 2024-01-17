If you don’t know, ShaWanna Renee Rivon is that sister from around the way, who’s going all the way to the highest heights of the art world. Already an accomplished, award-winning playwright, Rivon is gearing up for the debut of her latest masterpiece, ‘Emancipation’ showing at the Cullen Theater, Wortham Center Jan. 19 and 20. And true to form, she’s making sure the experience is 100% for the culture.

The Defender spoke with this amazingly grounded sister about ‘Emancipation’ and why it’s a must-see.

Defender: What inspired ‘Emancipation’

Rivon: It’s based on past work I did out of Third Ward. I’d written maybe two other plays – one about the sit-in, which also involved the Eldorado Ballroom, and one about the People’s Party II. I found myself in different settings talking about our history. And I started to do tours around Third Ward, partnering with other organizations in the community [gaining] a set of stories that I’ve just grown to love and really trying to understand our ancestors and why they did what they did. Earlier last year, I was reading about the gang violence that was happening in Third Ward, and I just went down a rabbit hole and it just didn’t sit right with me because it was very reminiscent of Houston in the eighties. I just felt like we were going backward. And I was like, “Maybe we’re going backward and we don’t realize all of the heart and soul and bodies that went into this community for us to thrive,” which we should be doing right now. So, I combined those stories together and created ‘Emancipation.’

ShaWanna Renee Rivon. (Courtesy ShaWanna Renee Rivon)

Defender: What’s ‘Emancipation’ about?

Rivon: The story starts off in present-day and the things we’re dealing with. Then, we take this journey back, and it’s amazing because I was sitting in rehearsal yesterday and I saw all of our Houston heroes come to life, like Anna Dupree and Carl Hampton and Jack Yates, for them to set in stone who they are, what they wanted. This is why we’re doing what we’re doing and realizing what we can do in the present, and then dreaming a better future together. Because we’re not gonna get anywhere if we’re not in community, if we’re not working together. That’s why I think folks should come and see the show. I’m excited that Performing Arts Houston allowed me the grant for the New/Now Festival, and the tickets are “pay what you can.” If you can’t pay anything, it’s free because they want the community to be involved. They want the community to have access to high-end arts, theater, music, and dance.

Defender: What do you want audiences to leave with?

Rivon: With the hopes that we can build a better Houston together, because I just feel Houston could set the standard for Texas. We’re in 2024, so we have a big election coming up. And when I read about or heard firsthand the stories of the sit-in that took place here, that sit-in was very different from every other city. It wasn’t met with violence. Desegregation started months after the first sit-in because the businesses wanted for Houston to be an example. I still think that spirit is here. I feel like if Houston shifts and changes and works together with the community, Texas changes, and then other places will hopefully follow.

Defender: What is it about history that resonates with you?

Rivon: When I was a little girl, when I used to hear any story about the past, I don’t know why, I would just sit down at the table and just take it all in. I used to always ask my grandmother, “Did you live around the time of Dorothy Dandridge?” And she was like, “No” . I just wanted to hear those stories. For some reason, I think it started with old Black Hollywood, me just wondering why I didn’t see as many Black glamorous women as I was seeing their white counterparts. So, when I would hear a little bit of a story, I was all tuned in because I just wanted to know what was really happening. Even growing up in history class, I tuned in. I tuned in because I just wanted to know how we got to where we are. So, just any kind of history, I’m tuned in.

Defender: What’s the next project coming up?

Rivon: I’m in the process of writing a play about Anette Cobb. It was commissioned by the Alley. I’ve been working on that for two years now. We had a reading of it last spring, so that is happening. And I was just awarded a grant from Houston Art Alliance to do “August Wilson in the Park.” I’ve been having the idea for about four years now. I wanted to do like “August in August” or “August Wilson in the Park,” like, after Shakespeare in the Park ends. My team and I are gonna start working on it now, but by August we should start “August Wilson in the Park,” and hopefully it’ll be annual.

Defender: Final sales pitch for getting people out to see ‘Emancipation’…

Rivon: It’s a show about your community. You will definitely see yourself in the show. You will definitely learn about someone you’ve heard about. The tickets are low cost. It’s at a beautiful theater. It’s for the entire family. It’s the beginning of the year. Why not kick it off by going and seeing a show about Third Ward and all of Houston?

MORE ABOUT SHAWANNA RENEE RIVON

Place of birth: Houston Texas

Education: University of Houston, MA in Arts Administration

Favorite thing about Houston: The people

What are you reading these days: “All About Love” by Bell Hooks

What’s on your playlist these days: I’m stuck in I don’t even know what decade, but I just like old-school R&B.

Mantra: I’m learning to just trust God more. I have to tell myself that.

Social media handles: Renee Rivon (IG), Renee Rivon (Facebook)

FUN FACT

Rivon is a huge fan of the late, great Diahann Carroll!

Diahann Carroll circa 1972. (AP Photo/Jean-Jacques Levy)