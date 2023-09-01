Friends, family and fellow University of Houston alumni are mourning the passing of Janelle Brown who passed away Aug. 28.

Brown, who has worked at the University of Houston Alumni Association for the past 10 years, is being remembered for her spirit of volunteerism and unwavering Cougar pride. As an alumna who deeply understood the value of giving back, Brown exemplified the Cougar spirit through her enthusiastic volunteer efforts.

Whether it was organizing events, assisting with alumni relations, or mentoring current students, friends say Brown was always front and center, ready to contribute with a beaming smile and an infectious positive attitude. The UH Alumni Association is dedicating its “Party on the Plaza” to UH alumna Brown (’90).

“No one epitomized the spirit of volunteerism more than Janelle,” said Associate Vice President for Alumni Relations, Mike Pede (’89). “For as long as I have been at the UH Alumni Association, Janelle jumped at every chance to help, and did so with a smile, a positive vibe and an indelible Cougar spirit. She will be greatly missed by the Cougar family. I think it is only fitting that we dedicate this week’s “Party on the Plaza” (UH’s biggest one-day volunteer event) in Janelle’s honor.”

The devoted member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (Xi Alpha Omega Chapter) was known for her support of all members of the Divine Nine. Funeral services are pending.