Howard Middleton Jr. is being remembered as a Houston civic and community leader and the first African American member of the powerful Port Commission. He died June 14 at age 92. Services will be held Monday, June 26 at The Community of Faith Church, 1024 Pinemont. Visitation is at 9 a.m. and the celebration of life is at 11 a.m.

Middleton was a former Manpower programs director and labor executive when he was appointed to the Port of Houston Authority’s Port Commission in 1978. He served nine terms until 1996. He played a crucial role in the development of the Houston Foreign Trade Zone and was instrumental in the appointment of the Port’s first Black ship pilot, Paul Brown, and general counsel, Algenita Davis.

Davis knew Middleton for 44 years and said he changed the face of maritime operation of the nation’s third-largest port forever.

“I salute him for his strategic boldness, his commitment to progress and his determination to make a difference,” she said.

As a founding father of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s Go Black Texan Committee (now called the Black Heritage Committee), Middleton helped generate millions of dollars in scholarships for Black students.

He also served on the board of the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority from 1997 to 2004. Minute Maid Park, NRG Stadium and the Toyota Center all opened during his tenure.

In addition, Middleton helped establish the H.E.A.R.T. Program, which creates opportunities for area adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities.

Middleton’s earlier roles included: Director, Texas Youth Council; executive board, A. Philip Randolph Institute; commissioner, Houston Clean City Commission; chair, Texas Southern

University Beautification Committee; member, Special Committee appointed by President Jimmy Carter for appointing federal judges.

Survivors include his wife, Doris; three of his children, Hilda, Donald and Hilton; and brother, Bernard.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The H.E.A.R.T. Program/Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, https://heartprogram.org/donate/