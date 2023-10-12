Charles Porter Jr., a Houston broadcast pioneer known for his “golden” voice, is being remembered as a multi-talented media professional and caring mentor. He died Oct. 2 at age 81.

Porter began his on-air career at KCOH-Radio and was news director at KYOK-Radio in the late 1960s. He made history in the early 1970s at KTRK-TV when he became Houston’s first Black television reporter and producer.

He produced such specials as “The Sweet Bye & Bye,” a feature about Houston area Black churches, and “Barbara Jordan Goes to Washington,” where he reported on the congresswoman’s historic swearing-in. He hosted two of the first public affairs programs, “The Show” and “Black Outlook,” as well as “Interchange” on KUHT-TV in the 1980s.

Linda K. Brown, founder and CEO of Advantage Communications Group, met Porter in 1973 when she was hired as research assistant for Channel 13’s legendary consumer advocate Marvin Zindler.

“It was a new segment and venture for the news department…,” Brown said. “Charlie was very helpful to me during that transition period and I was appreciative of his wisdom and guidance which helped me throughout my career.”

She said Porter should be remembered as a true trailblazer and pioneer whose “melodious voice was his on-air signature and was built for the broadcasting venue. His insightful news reports were always interesting because he was a great storyteller who could relate to diverse audiences,” Brown said.

Ralph Cooper, KCOH-Radio sports director, said Porter became his mentor in 1970 and encouraged him to pursue a radio career.

“I received hands-on training from him free,” Cooper said. “To see him transition from KCOH-Radio to KTRK-TV was inspirational. His legacy was training countless journalists who impacted Houston media via radio and television.”

Porter was born in Arcola, Texas. He graduated from Houston’s Booker T. Washington High School and furthered his education at Texas Southern University. He enlisted in the Navy and was proud of his experiences as a frogman. Survivors include his children Charles III, Stacy, Phillippa and Jonas.