Ada Edwards, a former Houston City council member, community activist, humanitarian and community leader, has died at the age of 80.

Edwards was elected to District D in 2001 and was re-elected two times. She served six years, the maximum allowed.

She was a mother of five and grandmother of 14, according to her University of Houston bio.

Before being elected to District D on City Council, Edwards founded the Free South Africa Movement. In the late 1980s, she founded the Ida Delaney/Byron Gillum Justice Committee, a grassroots community advocacy coalition that provided both legal and social-action support to residents.

Her friends and local leaders remember the local legend.

“Former Houston City Council Member Ada Edwards never forgot where she came from or who she represented. During her time as the District D Council Member, she worked to find solutions without compromising her beliefs and was steadfast in fighting to improve the lives of all Houstonians. She advocated for affordable housing, social justice and community empowerment. She cared deeply about people living in historically under resourced and underserved communities. Even after she left elected office because of term limits, Edwards remained active and dedicated her time to connecting people to education and employment opportunities, mentoring youth and working with nonprofit organizations. Houston is a stronger city today because of Ada Edwards’ tireless advocacy and dedication to public service throughout the years. May Ada Edwards Rest In Power.” Mayor Sylvester Turner

Ada Edwards was a force of light. Driven by a radical love of justice and an unwavering faith in the power of the people, she was a fierce and fearless servant leader who changed Houston for the better. She lit a path for us to follow in pursuit of a better, more just world for all. She was Houston’s Ella Baker, an African-American civil rights and human rights activist. Commissioner Rodney Ellis

From the moment we met, we were connected at the heart because we shared one common desire, and that was to see all people care for with dignity and respect. She sacrificed her life for the oppressed and for those who had lost hope. Many years ago, we dedicated our building as the “Ada Edwards Center for Hope” because we wanted to remind people for years to come that our Sister Ada was a center for hope. Rudy Rasmus, Pastor, St. John’s Downtown Methodist Church

Former City Councilwoman Ava Edwards and Sonny Messiah Jiles, CEO, Houston Defender Network