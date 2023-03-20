Houston Councilmember Tiffany D. Thomas (District F) has been appointed to the National League of Cities 2023 Community and Economic Development federal advocacy committee. Thomas was elected to a one-year term and will provide strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s federal advocacy agenda and policy priorities on housing, land use, economic opportunity, and entrepreneurship. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington.

Thomas expressed her enthusiasm in being appointed to the committee, stating, “Most housing programs we lead in Houston are dictated by federal funding. I am excited to work and collaborate with elected officials nationwide to make sure local cities can influence priorities related to community development, disaster recovery, promoting homeownership, and leveraging the successes in Houston as a model for other cities.”

As a member of NLC’s Community and Economic Development committee, Councilwoman Thomas will play a key role in shaping NLC’s policy positions and advocate on behalf of America’s cities, towns and villages before Congress, with the administration, and at home.

“NLC’s federal advocacy committees are a key tool for gathering insights directly from the communities that our members serve,” said NLC President Mayor Victoria Woodards of Tacoma, Washington. “I am excited to have Houston City Council Member Thomas serve on the Community and Economic Development committee and look forward to working with her to ensure every city, town and village in this nation has the resources they need to thrive.”

The leadership of this year’s committee will consist of Chair Tishaura Jones, Mayor of St. Louis, Missouri; Vice Chair Patricia Lock Dawson, Mayor of Riverside, California; and Vice Chair Lacey Beaty, Mayor of Beaverton, Oregon.

For more information on NLC’s federal advocacy committees, visit: https://www.nlc.org/advocacy/federal-advocacy-committees/.