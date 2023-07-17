Members Of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. from Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico have wrapped their International Conference. Here’s some photos highlighting the event which brought more than 5,000 registered Sigmas, along with their wives and families, to downtown Houston.
I’m a Houstonian (by way of Smackover, Arkansas). My most important job is being a wife to my amazing husband, mother to my three children, and daughter to my loving mother. I am the National Bestselling... More by ReShonda Tate