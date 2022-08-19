Astros outfielder Michael Brantley has undergone shoulder surgery to repair an arthroscopic labral and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Brantley had not played since June 26 and had been on the injured list on June 27. He had sought a second opinion.

TSU takes home SWAC Academic Success Award

The Texas Southern athletic department has won the SWAC Academic Success Award. It’s based on the collective ranking of the highest four-year APR average, highest single-payer APR average and the highest Graduate Success Rate.

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas gestures during the first half of an NBA basketball game agains the Oklahoma City Thunder, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Rockets announce preseason schedule

The Rockets have announced the preseason schedule. They will open the preseason by hosting San Antonio on Oct. 2 followed by another home game vs. Toronto on Oct. 7. They close the preseason at Miami on Oct. 10 and at Indiana on Oct. 14. The NBA also released the regular-season schedule on Wednesday.

Prairie View hires new women’s soccer coach

With the soccer season set to start soon, Prairie View has announced the hiring of Christiane Lessa as the new women’s soccer coach. Lessa does have college coaching experience,