Astros owner wants fans in Minute Maid Park to make up for revenue loss

Major League Baseball and the players union worked out a deal this week for baseball to return in July to a 60-game schedule, but most of the details were left to be worked out.

Astros owner Jim Crane has an idea of how his season will go and to some it strikes a tone-deaf chord Wednesday when the billionaire told reporters that he will need to allow fans to attend games at Minute Maid Park during this coronavirus pandemic in order to offset revenue losses for the 2020 season.

Crane said letting fans attend game means they can buy merchandise and beer and “whatever they’d like to have.” But Crane went onto say he would adhere to the protocols and would want to make sure to provide a safe environment for all.

“That’s the plan,” Crane said. “We still have to go through the player protocol. We’re still focused on that. I think the intent at some point is to get the fans in the ballpark.”

The problem right now is that Texas and Houston are among the hardest hit, joining Florida and Arizona as the hotspots for the spread of the pandemic.