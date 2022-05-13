The Texas Southern softball team had another strong regular season – they won the SWAC West division title for the 12th consecutive season – and the Lady Tigers’ postseason accolades reflected their campaign.

The Tigers, who competed in the SWAC Tournament this week in Gulfport, Miss., had four players bring home All-SWAC postseason honors this week. Outfielder Tevanae Tate, pitcher Jazmine Gendorf and designated hitter Tamera McKnight made first-team All-SWAC while first base player Mila Rodriguez made second-team all-conference for the season.

Tate, a senior, was one of the SWAC top hitters this season with a .345 batting average. She also had a SWAC-leading 10 home runs to go along with 30 RBI, 23 walks and a .762 slugging percentage.

Gendorf, a junior out of Waco, moved up during the season from No.2 in the rotation to No.1 for the Lady Tigers and in doing so finished a SWAC-best 13 wins. She also had a 2.63 ERA and threw 65 strikeouts on the season.

McKnight, a sophomore transfer from San Jacinto College and a Missouri City native, made an immediate impact in her first season at TSU. McKnight came through with 25 hits, 20 RBI and four home runs to provide a spark in the lineup for the Lady Tigers.

Rodriguez, a junior, also had a strong season for the Tigers with a .353 batting average in addition to collecting 24 hits, 19 runs and two home runs. She also had a .500 slugging percentage and came through with nine multiple-hit games during the regular season.

The Lady Tigers were knocked out of the SWAC Tournament on Thursday morning, after losing 8-7 to Jackson State in a consolation bracket game. They also fell to Alabama State, 8-1, during the second round.