Texas Southern women’s basketball coach and Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, one of the most decorated and accomplished women in the game, announced Thursday that she is retiring from coaching.

Cooper-Dyke, who is concluding her second stint with the Lady Tigers, leaves the program as the third-winningest women’s basketball coach in school history with 56 wins. She led TSU to its first-ever SWAC regular-season title during the first season of her first stint in 2012-2013, while also becoming the first head coach in program history to win 20 games in a season.

The Lady Tigers also made it to the Women’s NIT at the conclusion of the 2012-2013 season.

Southern California head coach Cynthia Cooper-Dyke watches her team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Arizona in the Pac-12 women’s tournament, Thursday, March 6, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

In addition to coaching the Tigers, Cooper-Dyke is best known as a four-time WNBA champion and Finals MVP with the Houston Comets in addition to being a two-time league MVP.

“Coach Cooper-Dyke has had a tremendous impact on TSU women’s basketball since her arrival and moved the program to new heights,” said TSU athletic director Kevin Granger. “She will be missed as I wish her nothing but success in her future endeavors.”

Cooper-Dyke spent a total of four seasons heading up the Lady Tigers, including three years this final stint and compiled a 56-47 career record at TSU. Her team finished off an 11-15, 11-7 SWAC season last week.

After leaving TSU during her first stint, Cooper-Dyke took over at her alma mater USC, where she had won two national championships in 1983 and 1984. She went 70-57 while heading up the Trojans before departing in 2017.

She also had spent time as head coach at UNC Wilmington (2010-2012), Prairie View (2005-2010) and also headed up the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury (2001-2002). Along the way, Cooper-Dyke was named Coach of the Year three times and her teams had three NCAA Tournament appearances.

Cooper-Dyke was elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

The school said Granger will assume the day-to-day duties of the women’s basketball program until a replacement is found for Cooper-Dyke.