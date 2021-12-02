The NCAA basketball tournament returns to Houston in 2023. The Final Four games will be played at NRG Stadium, which hosted the tournament in 2016 and 2011.

The 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four Houston Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, executives from the NCAA, and other special guests will unveil the 2023 logo for the NCAA Men’s Final Four Dec. 2nd.

Three years ago, the mayor traveled to Boston with representatives from the Harris County-Houston Sports Authority, Visit Houston, Texas Southern University, and others to make a final presentation to the NCAA site selection committee.

He said “Returning the Final Four to Houston in 2023 will be a slam dunk. I’m overjoyed that the NCAA recognized this fact. From our restaurants to our convention center, hotels, and retail spaces, Houston is poised to provide a total fan experience. The 2016 Final Four in Houston was a huge success. We will also host an NCAA Men’s Regional in 2020. So when the Final Four returns, we will be seasoned veterans in hosting the thrilling Men’s Division I college basketball championship competition.’’