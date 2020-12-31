Pasadena allows Rose Bowl name to be used in Texas

By
Associated Press
-
Pasadena allows Rose Bowl name to be used in Texas
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 15: A general view of the outside of the Rose Bowl before the game between the UCLA Bruins and the California Golden Bears on November 15, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff semifinal in Texas will be allowed to call itself the Rose Bowl Game, but Pasadena officials don’t want the New Year’s event relocated in the future.

The Pasadena city council agreed Wednesday to allow the Tournament of Roses to move the game to Arlington, Texas, on New Year’s Day. No. 1 Alabama will play fourth-ranked Notre Dame in the first CFP semifinal at AT&T Stadium outside Dallas.

Eddie Lacy #42 of the Alabama Crimson Tide runs with the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the 2013 Discover BCS National Championship game at Sun Life Stadium on January 7, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Tournament of Roses will pay the city $2 million to help Pasadena with its expenses and lost revenue as a result of the game being relocated.

But Pasadena officials said the game “will not relocate again from Pasadena, unless it is forced to due to a national emergency.”

It’s the first time the game won’t be played in Pasadena since World War II. The Rose Parade was canceled.

Texas quarterback Vince Young sprints toward the end zone and the game-winning touchdown in the final seconds of the 2006 Rose Bowl against USC. The game still resonates with today’s Trojans players, who were in elementary school at the time. (Photo by Harry How, Getty Images)

The state of California twice rejected requests by the Tournament of Roses to allow limited fans in attendance at the 95,000-seat venue. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated at an alarming rate in Los Angeles County.

Officials in Texas will allow about 16,000 fans to watch the game.