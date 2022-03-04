Prairie View senior guard Jawaun Daniels is just hoping he can extend his college basketball career just a few more games this postseason.

But a late-season slide has put the Panthers in a win-or-go-home situation when they face rival Texas Southern in their SWAC regular-season finale on Saturday at TSU. The Panthers enter into the game on a two-game slide, which includes Monday night’s 59-53 loss to Jackson State on Senior Night.

Daniels, a 6-foot-7 combo guard, has been the Panthers’ most reliable scorer this season, leading the team with 15.2 points per game this season. The Harlem, N.Y. native almost didn’t return to PV this season after entering his name in the transfer portal and receiving some high-quality mid-major offers, the pull to return to where he has flourished was too strong.

Daniels came back for one more run with head coach Byron Smith and his teammates and also to graduate with his Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice.

What Daniels didn’t anticipate were the struggles the Panthers would have as they enter Saturday’s game a disappointing 8-17 overall and 8-9 in the SWAC. They need a win over the Tigers on Saturday to have a chance to compete in next week’s SWAC Tournament to begin March Madness.

Daniels sat down with The Defender after Monday’s loss to Jackson State on Senior Night (his final home game) to discuss his senior season, his decision to remove his name from the transfer portal, his desire to keep his senior season going. Here is the discussion in the above video.