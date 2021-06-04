The Prairie View A&M University men’s and women’s sports programs had a largely successful 2020-21 year.

The Panthers have been rewarded for their outstanding year with the SWAC’s James Frank Commissioner’s Cup Award. They finished with 151.5 total points after claiming SWAC championships in five sports across their men’s and women’s teams.

PVAMU head coach Eric Dooley.

In a year where all collegiate sports were affected by COVID-19, the Panthers managed to produce league championships in women’s bowling, women’s indoor track and field, men’s basketball, men’s golf and men’s outdoor track and field.

“I am excited as well as elated that we received such a prestige award in claiming the James Frank Commissioner’s Cup,” first-year Prairie View A&M Athletic Director Dr. Donald Reed said. “Great job to all our student-athletes in their efforts for performing at a very high level during this most topsy-turvy and tumultuous time that we are all dealing with.

“It has been a pleasure watching our athletes compete and push through to be successful as students as well as athletes. I would also like to congratulate our coaches, the administration and all parties involved with providing us with the opportunity to compete.”



The James Frank Commissioner’s Cup and all-sports awards are determined by how SWAC members finished in all sports. Each finish is awarded a point value, and the schools with the highest point totals at the end of the athletic season are subsequently awarded.

Additionally, the men’s side of the athletic department claimed the C.D. Henry Award for accumulating 70 total points. This is the second-straight year the Panthers have won the men’s all-sports award. Alabama State won the Sadie Magee/Barbara Jacket Award for finishing with 90 total points in the women’s final standings.

“The Southwestern Athletic Conference would like to congratulate Prairie View A&M University and Alabama State University for exemplary competition during an extremely unique athletic season,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland.



“This past year both programs exemplified a high level of consistency along with unwavering dedication and resilience across a multitude of competing sports. We’re extremely pleased to recognize the impressive achievements of the student-athletes and athletic support staffs at both institutions.”