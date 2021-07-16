It wasn’t a long stay in the Texas Southern baseball program for pitcher Kamron Fields but it was certainly an eventful one.

After starring for the Tigers in the 2021 season, Fields was taken in the Major League Baseball Draft this week by the Tampa Bay Rays. Fields was chosen in the 20th round (611th overall), making him head coach Michael Robertson’s first player drafted at TSU. Fields is also the first Tigers’ player to go in the MLB Draft since 2007 when Lindon Bond was taken.

Fields played last season for the Tigers as a graduate student after transferring from the University of Texas prior to the 2020-21 academic year.

“It’s hard to talk about Kam as a player because when I think of it, it’s more of what he meant to the program as it was one of the most feel good stories in college baseball to me this year,” said Robertson. “Kam is a born leader and that was told to me by people in Austin at UT. He came to TSU and lived up those expectations and more.”

In his lone season with the Tigers, righthanded Fields and his 94 mph fastball earned All-SWAC honors after striking out 74 batters. The 2021 season was Fields first season as a full-time starter on the mound. He contributed mainly as a reliever for the Longhorns.

Kamron Fields in action as a TSU Tiger

Robertson said his impact last season was definitely big for the program, even during a COVID-19 season.

“In his eyes, he made Texas Southern bigger than the University of Texas,” said Robertson. “We didn’t have a lot of time to spend with him because of starting and stopping. During the time he spent at TSU, he did more for me than I could ever do for him. He made me a better person and coach. He’s a natural leader.”