The University of Houston basketball community is mourning the sudden loss of men’s basketball player Reggie Chaney, who was found unresponsive in a home in Arlington, Texas earlier this week. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chaney played an instrumental part in the Cougars’ 2021 Final Four run and this past season was named the American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year.

He was 23.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of forward Reggie Chaney,” a post on UH men’s basketball Twitter page read. “#2 will be missed by all who knew and loved him.”

“Two words that describe Reggie ‘Always Dependable,’” former UH teammate Justin Gorham wrote on Twitter. “No matter the situation yk Reg gonna give his 110%. Glad I got the chance to lace em up with him, without Reg we don’t accomplish half the things we did. Rest easy brother LOVE.”

While the cause of death remains unknown, the Arlington police said foul play isn’t suspected. But an investigation into his death is still ongoing. Chaney was set to leave on Aug. 28 to play professionally in Greece.

Instead, his family and friends are left grieving.

UH coach Kelvin Sampson described Chaney as “The Ultimate teammate” and as “a winner.”

University of Houston President Renu Khator tweeted, “Cougar family mourns the loss of Reggie Chaney, the giant among giants of Houston basketball… the news has left us with sad and heavy hearts.”

Chaney, a 6-foot-8 forward from Tulsa, spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Arkansas. He then transferred to UH where he spent the last three seasons with the Coogs.

“He was a relentless worker and loved by his coaches and teammates. His family is in our thoughts and prayers,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said to WholeHogSports.