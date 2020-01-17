Former TSU offensive line great Winston Hill selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has added a little more maroon in Canton, Ohio after former Texas Southern and New York Jets offensive line great Winston Hill was one of 10 Seniors to be selected to the Centennial Class on Wednesday.

Hill made it posthumously after passing away in 2016.

Hill, a three-time All-SWAC player when he played with the Tigers from 1959-62, joins Michael Strahan in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He played for coach Alexander Durley.

Hill was drafted in the 11 th round of the NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts, but he elected to sign as a free agent with the AFL’s New York Jets where he became one of the game’s premiere offensive tackles. He primarily protected the blindside of Joe Namath and the together they helped guide the Jets to Super Bowl III where they faced the Colts – the team that drafted Hill.

During his 15-year career, Hill was a staple of the Gang Green offensive line having played in 195 consecutive games and made 174 straight starts, a streak that only ended when he retired in 1977. He was an All-AFC player five straight seasons (1970-74) and was elected to eight AFL All-Star Games/Pro Bowls and was also named to the All-Time AFL Team (Second Team).

Hill owned and operated a barbeque restaurant in the Denver, Colo. and was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and often discussed the power of meditation and prayer.

Hill died at the age of 74.

