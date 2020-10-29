Sterling High School’s Vernon Mosley III: Lightning in a Bottle

By Jodie B. Jiles

The speed of light is 299,792,458 miles per second. Houston-Sterling senior wide receiver / defensive back Vernon Mosley III’s speed is probably somewhere between a 4.4 or 4.5 unofficially. What do they have in common, you ask? Well apparently, they can’t be touched.

Despite Sterling being 2-2 (2nd place in 5A-2 Region III, 11 District), don’t let the .500 record fool you because their offense has been rolling after the first four weeks of this season. Currently averaging 48.5 points a game, the numbers alone show they are clicking on all cylinders, and go-to-guy Mosley has been a huge part of Sterling’s offensive success.

In Sterling’s most recent 48-47 comeback victory over Northside, the Raiders were down 21 points before Mosley scored three touchdowns including a fourth quarter touchdown that allowed Sterling to keep Northside winless.

Sterling’s 5-year NFL veteran coach Kanavis McGhee had nothing but praise for his senior wideout when asked what he added to his explosive offense against Northside.

“Senior leadership. I challenged our guys before we came out against Northside. And even though we started rough, I was really proud of how Vernon never quit and fought until the end.”

The Defender spoke with Mosley after the Northside game to discuss the comeback win, how he uses his speed to his advantage on the field and his leadership.

Style of Play

Mosley: Fast. Everything is fast. The speed that I use makes it so you can’t keep up with me and I am going to beat you. My motto is “Nobody can run with me.”

Comeback Win over Northside

Mosley: Just fighting. My quarterback Anthony Brown giving me the energy to push my team telling us to work. I told them since halftime, “We are not going to lose this. We coming back.”

Leadership

Mosley: In my head, we are not losing anything. I don’t care what the score is. We are going to come and we are going to fight just like we did against Northside and we won.

Going Forward

Mosley: We gotta start out fast because we’ve been starting out slow in the first half and we pick up in the second half. So, we just need to start out faster because if we keep fighting like we have fought we will win.

About Vernon Mosley III

Twitter: vmosley_22

Instagram: @vernoo2x

Players He Studies: Tyreek Hill

Shoutouts: Quarterback Anthony Brown, my mom and Go Raiders!